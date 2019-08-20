First National Trust Co Has Upped By $592,200 Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake; Kopernik Global Investors Has Raised Diana Shipping (DSX) Holding

First National Trust Co increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 1,974 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The First National Trust Co holds 31,843 shares with $9.56 million value, up from 29,869 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $107.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 766,237 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) stake by 12.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc acquired 719,291 shares as Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)’s stock rose 2.80%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 6.64 million shares with $18.74 million value, up from 5.93 million last quarter. Diana Shipping Inc now has $328.47 million valuation. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 146,095 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was made by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

First National Trust Co decreased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 9,600 shares to 66,553 valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 30,632 shares and now owns 85,678 shares. Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 1.24% above currents $380.47 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $38500 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point & Finance Svcs N A, Virginia-based fund reported 9,627 shares. Vestor Capital Lc invested in 0.02% or 365 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 562,929 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,792 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.01% or 1,164 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 9.47M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Opus Gru Ltd Llc invested in 2,560 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 117,971 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Korea Investment Corp invested in 118,882 shares.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Winning streak extends for Baltic Dry Index – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.