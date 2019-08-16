First National Trust Co Has Raised Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.19 Million; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 16,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 122,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 26.69M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 15,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 51,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 67,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,411 shares to 124,357 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS) by 2,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,469 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmnt (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 3,600 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.05% or 1,736 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 56,896 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 69,192 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 8,195 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 96,244 shares. 257,238 were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Numerixs Techs invested in 4,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 29,655 are held by Creative Planning. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Acadian Asset Ltd Co owns 52 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 41,000 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,733 shares to 33,581 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 68,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).