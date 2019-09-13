First National Trust Co Has Raised Best Buy (BBY) Position; 6 Analysts Covering Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)

Among 6 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $232 highest and $205 lowest target. $213.33’s average target is 32.59% above currents $160.9 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Guggenheim maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by SunTrust. See Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) latest ratings:

First National Trust Co increased Best Buy Inc (BBY) stake by 25.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 7,665 shares as Best Buy Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 3.66%. The First National Trust Co holds 37,164 shares with $2.59M value, up from 29,499 last quarter. Best Buy Inc now has $17.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 2.67 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy reported a forecast-beating rise in same-store sales in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.31 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

The stock increased 0.96% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 222,857 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Best Buy Co has $88 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is 12.36% above currents $67.86 stock price. Best Buy Co had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BBY in report on Friday, August 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25.