First National Trust Co Has Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $411,252 as Shares Declined; Forward Air (FWRD) Holder Dean Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $795,328 as Share Price Rose

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 44,692 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 47,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 1.88M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 27/04/2018 – Roche: Recommendation is for Post-Surgery Use of Perjeta; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IS REVIEWING GALCANEZUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO lllustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 12,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 4,865 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 17,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 43,410 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $21.52 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $516,141 activity.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,158 shares to 21,873 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

