First National Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Aes (AES) by $353,840; As Sientra (SIEN) Market Valuation Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Position by $809,388

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 134,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, up from 880,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 335,681 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 22,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 63,563 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 85,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 3.89 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Republic Invest accumulated 62,519 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 125,329 shares. Symons Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 592,565 shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc invested in 474 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company reported 130,838 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 16,200 shares. Clark Cap Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.19M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 71,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Arrow Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 15,910 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Colony Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 18,256 shares. Korea Corporation owns 826,444 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,320 shares to 9,376 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25 million for 10.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7. Sullivan Keith J had bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997.