First National Trust Co Has Lowered Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $2.94 Million; Palestra Capital Management Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Lowered by $19.17 Million

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 17,623 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 33,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $216.9. About 453,171 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 752,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.63M, down from 830,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $295.55. About 271,781 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 42,041 shares to 112,532 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.09 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 193 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Gru Llc holds 0.04% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital holds 0.83% or 54,947 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 103,270 shares. Meridian Management owns 8,050 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.42% or 15,575 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 25,046 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 2,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 55 shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 0% or 21,964 shares. 24,300 are owned by Andra Ap. 1,360 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob. Sei holds 0.04% or 51,696 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

