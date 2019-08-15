First National Trust Co Has Lowered By $662,400 Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding; St James Investment Company Has Raised C V S Caremark (CVS) Stake By $1.43 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 26,997 shares as C V S Caremark Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 681,349 shares with $36.75 million value, up from 654,352 last quarter. C V S Caremark Corp now has $76.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 10.36M shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

First National Trust Co decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 12.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co sold 9,600 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The First National Trust Co holds 66,553 shares with $4.65M value, down from 76,153 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $27.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 2.34 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) stake by 141,626 shares to 537,266 valued at $48.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) stake by 3,247 shares and now owns 243,397 shares. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,955 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 1.80M shares. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Com owns 82,804 shares. Halsey Associates Ct has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookstone Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Utah Retirement owns 242,605 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Iowa Bank & Trust reported 28,113 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blue Chip Prtn reported 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bragg Fincl owns 11,374 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 4.54 million are held by Swiss Financial Bank. Moreover, Colony Gp Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,001 shares. 92,015 are owned by Blume Cap Management Incorporated.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 30.07% above currents $58.56 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 20. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% or 3.08M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Castleark Mgmt Lc owns 28,694 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,643 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,002 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Farmers Merchants Investments has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,949 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 564 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 665,926 shares. Cibc has invested 0.14% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp owns 7,738 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Interstate State Bank holds 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 597 shares. Partners Gru Hldg Ag owns 6,700 shares. Capital Management Corp Va stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72.17’s average target is 6.59% above currents $67.71 stock price. ONEOK had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by UBS.