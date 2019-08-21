First National Trust Co Has Lifted Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $351,567; F5 Networks (FFIV) Market Value Declined While Kepos Capital LP Lifted Stake

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 36,774 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 29/05/2018 – Nasdaq Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures pointed to a lower start to the session for their respective markets; 11/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 12.74 Points (0.18%); 03/05/2018 – lnpixon Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement; 22/05/2018 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals Applies for Nasdaq Listing Under Symbol VRCA; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 27/03/2018 – Oncobiologics Appoints Dr. Joerg Windisch to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – PRKR GETS NASDAQ NOTICE ON STK BELOW INCLUSION MIN. BID PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Zecotek Imaging China Retains China-Based Law Firm to Protect Intellectual Property; 06/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 104.00 Points (1.43%)

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 23,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 41,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 18,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.87. About 41,371 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,623 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Limited holds 0.35% or 76,237 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 6,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pitcairn holds 8,889 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.04% or 5,063 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co has 0.73% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Daiwa Sb Invests holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 8,300 shares. Axa reported 236,074 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 21,824 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 11,936 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 477,072 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Atria Invests Llc stated it has 3,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 38,847 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 1.09M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 194 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Oak Oh reported 0.1% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Manufacturers Life The holds 57,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww invested in 10,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Renaissance Ltd Co reported 2.61 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 544,361 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 30,280 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 12,890 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 2,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VNQ) by 227,100 shares to 487,900 shares, valued at $42.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLE).