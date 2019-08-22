First National Trust Co Has Increased Stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by $716,148; Cabot Microelec (CCMP) Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Raised Its Stake

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelec (CCMP) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 11,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.82 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 57,682 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 80.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 14,052 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 7,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $158.02. About 675,963 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.73 TO $4.98 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancshares invested in 6,833 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Management And Rech Inc. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Cwm Lc invested in 74 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 38,926 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 61,844 shares. Moreover, 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1.15 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 22,440 shares. Sensible Planning Ltd Liability stated it has 0.86% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 11,940 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.01% or 66,997 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 82,659 shares. Connable Office Inc accumulated 0.09% or 4,121 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 15,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Recognized for its Gender Diverse Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Anticipate 10% Gains Ahead For FTXL – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics acquires KMG for $1.6B; CCMP halted – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 After Market Close on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semic (NYSE:TSM) by 45,688 shares to 921,562 shares, valued at $37.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,839 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower C (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Reaffirms Outlook For 2019 NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Sale: The Hershey Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Success Is Sweet For Hershey, A Shipper Of Choice – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hershey Sees a Sweeter 2019 Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.53 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 15,800 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated accumulated 6,046 shares. Cipher LP owns 19,215 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Nomura invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 216,584 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Commerce has invested 0.76% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Stock Yards Comml Bank & Communications stated it has 2,947 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability has 5.46 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 706,358 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 28,345 shares stake. Smith Moore holds 9,009 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. National Pension Service has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Fiera Corp invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,732 shares to 69,044 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,175 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).