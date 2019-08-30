First National Trust Co Has Increased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $1.10 Million; Whittier Trust Co Has Boosted Its Monolithic Pwr Sys Com (MPWR) Holding by $354,645

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (MPWR) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 50,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 48,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 91,349 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $164.57. About 1.63 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against Monolithic Power (MPWR) Stock – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” on July 31, 2014, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monolithic Power Systems is Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018, and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru Inc owns 175,700 shares. American Century has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 529,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.17% stake. Marietta Investment Partners Limited Liability Company reported 2.45% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 331,489 shares. Blair William And Il has 3,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 8,960 are held by Paloma Ptnrs. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Pembroke reported 109,261 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 62 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com owns 9,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 19,428 shares to 24,775 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 91,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,499 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Finl Sector (IYF).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.