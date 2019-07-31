First National Trust Co Has Decreased Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $2.94 Million; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Holding in Alibaba (BABA) Has Increased as Share Value Rose

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,623 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 33,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $213.4. About 441,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 10.58M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group’s Tmall Partners With NYFW: The Shows – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.37 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,543 shares to 28,179 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 16,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).