First National Trust Co Has Decreased Holding in Fnb Pa (FNB) by $682,310; As Tompkins Financial (TMP) Share Value Rose, Tompkins Financial Has Lifted Position

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 68,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 104,540 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 768 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares to 10,996 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG).

Another recent and important Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,507 shares to 16,856 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,804 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First National Bank Demonstrates Commitment to Customer Experience, Security with Full Suite of Retail Banking Technology from ARGO – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “F.N.B. hires director of strategy – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “F.N.B. Corp. (Pennsylvania) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “F.N.B. Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12,149 activity.

