First National Trust Co Has Decreased Fnb Pa (FNB) Holding; Kopernik Global Investors Has Cut Its Goldcorp New (GG) Position

First National Trust Co decreased Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co sold 68,231 shares as Fnb Corp Pa (FNB)’s stock rose 0.17%. The First National Trust Co holds 1.22M shares with $12.96M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Fnb Corp Pa now has $3.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 1.01 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased Goldcorp Inc New (GG) stake by 99.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.34 million shares as Goldcorp Inc New (GG)’s stock 0.00%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 11,793 shares with $135,000 value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Goldcorp Inc New now has $ valuation. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT

Among 2 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp has $13 highest and $12 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 11.71% above currents $11.19 stock price. Goldcorp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

First National Trust Co increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 34,902 shares to 87,990 valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 6,928 shares and now owns 36,063 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Bena Pamela A bought $6,109. $32,544 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D on Monday, August 12. Shares for $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13.

