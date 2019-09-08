First National Trust Co Has Boosted Position in Cme Group (CME); Alta Capital Management Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Lifted as Share Price Declined

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 2,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 28,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 36,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 642,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, up from 606,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sigma Planning owns 11,454 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 47,280 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati has 0.14% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 29,900 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 12,361 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company holds 9,956 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 173,881 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 499,852 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 138,736 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors has 1,748 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Navellier And Inc holds 0.43% or 16,880 shares in its portfolio. 16,309 were reported by Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Ing Groep Nv holds 55,719 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 44,610 shares to 553,475 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,553 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation owns 234,048 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 1.76% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 159,169 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc owns 113,405 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 377,193 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 13,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stanley has 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fdx Advisors reported 38,789 shares stake. Cheviot Value Ltd Co holds 0.88% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,575 shares. First City Management Inc has invested 0.83% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,846 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,852 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Provise Gp Limited Co stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 223,922 shares.