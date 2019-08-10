First National Trust Co Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Dht Holdings (DHT) Shorts Lowered By 2.41%

First National Trust Co increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 5.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 8,493 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The First National Trust Co holds 159,844 shares with $6.79M value, up from 151,351 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $203.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET

Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) had a decrease of 2.41% in short interest. DHT’s SI was 5.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.41% from 5.91M shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 5 days are for Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s short sellers to cover DHT’s short positions. The SI to Dht Holdings Inc’s float is 6.58%. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 772,253 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 825 shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 875,382 shares or 4.17% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Navellier And reported 69,135 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.71M shares. Blue Fincl reported 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Monroe Comml Bank Tru Mi holds 0.5% or 36,767 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com Inc holds 0.4% or 13,000 shares. Amer And stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bridges invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 194,243 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 2.44% stake. Neumann Cap Management Lc owns 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,438 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold”.

First National Trust Co decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,012 shares to 17,088 valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 2 shares and now owns 2 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $763.37 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.