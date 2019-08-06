First National Trust Co Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Sellers Increased By 2.82% Their Shorts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) had an increase of 2.82% in short interest. KTOS’s SI was 8.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.82% from 8.42M shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 7 days are for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s short sellers to cover KTOS’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.43% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 3.39 million shares traded or 135.15% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c

First National Trust Co increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 4,011 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The First National Trust Co holds 247,526 shares with $29.19 million value, up from 243,515 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 121,153 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 11,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management (Wy) holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Intll Invsts has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 124,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Hood River Capital Management Limited accumulated 174,883 shares. 10,794 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Oppenheimer & Company has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 21,800 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 57,763 shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. It has a 165.68 P/E ratio. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense has $26 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.83’s average target is 6.55% above currents $19.55 stock price. Kratos Defense had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) rating on Thursday, March 7. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Noble Financial maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.1% or 255,640 shares. Louisiana-based Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited owns 752,203 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Westwood Incorporated accumulated 1.18M shares. Sather Grp Incorporated invested in 3.58% or 149,822 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 341,343 shares. Moreover, West Coast Fincl Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,369 shares. Marsico Capital holds 2.77% or 652,121 shares. Mariner Limited Co stated it has 887,985 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Boltwood Management has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch & Forbes Limited Company stated it has 914,963 shares. Barnett &, a Tennessee-based fund reported 823 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 6.28M shares. Newbrook Cap Advsr LP holds 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 394,706 shares.

First National Trust Co decreased Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) stake by 4,235 shares to 3,639 valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,510 shares and now owns 46,127 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.