First National Trust Co Has Boosted General Mls (GIS) Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Sellers Decreased By 1.32% Their Shorts

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) had a decrease of 1.32% in short interest. COG’s SI was 23.87M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.32% from 24.19 million shares previously. With 6.23M avg volume, 4 days are for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s short sellers to cover COG’s short positions. The SI to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s float is 5.75%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

First National Trust Co increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 10,919 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The First National Trust Co holds 91,187 shares with $4.72M value, up from 80,268 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 1.74 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 395 shares. Bridgewater Associates L P invested in 0.04% or 240,876 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 85,016 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.03% stake. Copeland Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 372,953 shares. 5.97M were reported by Luminus Mngmt Ltd Llc. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 86,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Arcadia Management Mi holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 34,885 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 36,598 shares. Cabot accumulated 6.42% or 632,701 shares. Maryland-based Adams Natural Fund has invested 0.5% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability reported 1.79 million shares. Geode Limited Co reported 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 57.46% above currents $17.02 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2800 target in Monday, July 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Tudor Pickering.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. On Thursday, August 15 BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 7,500 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.54% below currents $54.04 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $54 target. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. Credit Suisse maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Cap Mngmt owns 12,025 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability reported 30,215 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr invested in 4,584 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 3,000 are held by Kings Point Capital Mgmt. Haverford Tru Comm has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Salem Capital Mngmt holds 3,970 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 212 shares. Headinvest Lc invested in 4,693 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bell Comml Bank reported 76,314 shares. 23,109 are held by Csat Invest Advisory L P. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 7,126 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 35,239 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.1% or 230,313 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.04% or 64,434 shares in its portfolio.

