First National Trust Co Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position By $409,032; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 3.49% above currents $127.74 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 22. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $128 target in Thursday, April 4 report. See Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $121.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $135 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $130 New Target: $128 Maintain

First National Trust Co decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 20.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Trust Co sold 5,244 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The First National Trust Co holds 20,597 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 25,841 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $121.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 225,303 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Among 3 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 22.09% above currents $77.81 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

First National Trust Co increased Spdr Series Trust stake by 53,018 shares to 486,254 valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 3,911 shares and now owns 35,754 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vaping ban in India to remain – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati has invested 2.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). James Research Inc holds 0.2% or 34,503 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West invested in 0.27% or 29,395 shares. Northstar Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,315 shares. Blue Cap has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 1.7% or 174,542 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited accumulated 4,110 shares. London Of Virginia invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Davis R M reported 7,490 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.34% or 125,372 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv invested in 14,114 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Family Management Corp has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 75,238 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 5,390 are held by Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Telemus Cap Limited Liability owns 29,764 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Kansas City Southernâ€™s (NYSE:KSU) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Is Generously Valued; We Are Staying Away – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Twst.com published: “KCS – Kansas City Southern: KCS Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Sales and Marketing Automotive – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru Com holds 0.11% or 6,020 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 83,172 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 42,666 shares. 99,711 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Lc. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 87,854 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 350,000 shares. 1,754 are owned by Fiera Cap Corporation. Franklin Res accumulated 0.05% or 766,136 shares. 3,551 are owned by Veritable Lp. Heathbridge Mgmt holds 0.1% or 4,000 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,130 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 313,195 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $12.76 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 22.86 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.