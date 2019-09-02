First National Trust Co Decreased Holding in Oneok New (OKE) by $662,400; Edgewood Management Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 76,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.87 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 597,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $302.13M for 23.76 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 4,009 shares to 27,437 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 8,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Llc accumulated 333 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cwm Ltd, Nebraska-based fund reported 12,085 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Blair William Communications Il accumulated 0.04% or 95,835 shares. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd invested in 3.00 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,618 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0% or 17,237 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 80 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Smithfield Trust owns 3,019 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va owns 31,948 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company stated it has 3,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 37,525 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 5.96M shares to 114,751 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.52M shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).