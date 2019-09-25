First National Trust Co Decreased Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding; CB Financial Services (CBFV) Shorts Raised By 27.17%

First National Trust Co decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 32.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Trust Co sold 27,535 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The First National Trust Co holds 56,309 shares with $4.11 million value, down from 83,844 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 1.75 million shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 30.26 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year's $0.58 per share.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. Another trade for 704 shares valued at $49,989 was bought by Price Penry W. Spann Rick had bought 1,000 shares worth $72,070 on Monday, September 16. $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW. The insider Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought $107,715.

Among 6 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co has $82 highest and $67 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 1.12% above currents $73.84 stock price. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of CHD in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating.