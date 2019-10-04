First National Trust Co Decreased By $442,272 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; European Equity Fund (EEA) Has 2.5 Sentiment

First National Trust Co decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 2.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Trust Co sold 2,168 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The First National Trust Co holds 76,385 shares with $15.65M value, down from 78,553 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $113.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $232.98. About 927,897 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

European Equity Fund Inc (EEA) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 10 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 4 cut down and sold stock positions in European Equity Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding European Equity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The European Equity Fund, Inc. for 344,182 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.73 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 34,772 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 248,819 shares.

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $68.36 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 2,892 shares traded. The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $17,095 activity.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -1.21% below currents $232.98 stock price. NextEra Energy had 16 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 13. UBS maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 13. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,780 are owned by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com. North Star Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.47M shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 71,208 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 1.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 0.15% or 16,605 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,638 shares. Fincl Corporation has invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meyer Handelman holds 88,462 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 67,974 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp invested 0.86% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Middleton Inc Ma accumulated 1.36% or 42,741 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.60 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

First National Trust Co increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 35,047 shares to 51,903 valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 10,442 shares and now owns 24,494 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.