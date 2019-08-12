First National Trust Co Cut Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $340,028 as Stock Value Rose; As Celestica (CLS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Holding

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,088 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $184.1. About 719,639 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 552,281 shares traded or 48.36% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 45,500 shares to 919,086 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.04 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,215 shares to 176,723 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).