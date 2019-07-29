First National Trust Co Cut Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Share Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed by $1.55 Million Its Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 15,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,768 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 98,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,623 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 33,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.38 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.63M for 43.26 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,098 shares to 78,080 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

