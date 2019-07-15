First National Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in American Express Co (AXP); Workday Cl A (WDAY) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Raised Stake by $1.81 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 18,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 9,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79 million, up from 77,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc Com by 37,090 shares to 129,718 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int by 16,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,574 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

