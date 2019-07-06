First National Trust Co Boosted Church & Dwight (CHD) Position; Msci (MSCI) SI Decreased By 2.15%

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) had a decrease of 2.15% in short interest. MSCI’s SI was 1.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.15% from 1.50 million shares previously. With 523,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)’s short sellers to cover MSCI’s short positions. The SI to Msci Inc’s float is 1.78%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $242.29. About 292,014 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE

First National Trust Co increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 4,951 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 13.56%. The First National Trust Co holds 83,844 shares with $5.97M value, up from 78,893 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 529,228 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Among 6 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MSCI had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $209 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity. Crum Scott A also sold $3.33M worth of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings.

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.52 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 37.32 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $14.47 million activity. DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D also sold $9.29 million worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares. $1.12M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was sold by Dierker Richard A.

Among 8 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Friday, March 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CHD in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings.

First National Trust Co decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 8,555 shares to 41,823 valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 30,632 shares and now owns 85,678 shares. Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) was reduced too.