First National Bank Of Omaha Upped Home Depot (HD) Position By $12.32 Million; Family Management Has Lowered By $402,822 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 651.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 64,501 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 74,401 shares with $14.28M value, up from 9,900 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $223.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Family Management Corp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Family Management Corp holds 27,301 shares with $3.82M value, down from 30,199 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 3.39 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Albion Group Ut holds 0.21% or 11,267 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 0.9% or 816,875 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe stated it has 2.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invesco Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11.36M shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd accumulated 3,006 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Llc owns 4,514 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Punch & Inv Mgmt reported 44,875 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Lc Dba Holt Capital Lp has 0.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,811 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 128,957 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Old Natl Bankshares In accumulated 1.09% or 149,652 shares. Lpl Finance has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.04M shares. Paragon Ltd has 14,246 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Family Management Corp increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 4,087 shares to 8,603 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 6,420 shares and now owns 25,696 shares. Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29B for 16.10 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.31% above currents $128.82 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is 1.41% above currents $223.6 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 19,765 shares to 101,772 valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 55,143 shares and now owns 5,279 shares. Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) was reduced too.