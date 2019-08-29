First National Bank Of Omaha Upped Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $2.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Addenda Capital Holding In Comcast New (CMCSA) Was Has Increased

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 63,214 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 41,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 5.98M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 59.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 5,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 9,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $387.23. About 294,696 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset reported 16,814 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tiemann Lc owns 9,000 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca owns 317,079 shares. Financial Group holds 207,000 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc accumulated 4.40M shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 3,152 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.81% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inspirion Wealth Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,724 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 24,848 shares. Miles Cap owns 44,633 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 1.84M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 68,000 were accumulated by Opus Investment Mgmt. 588,300 are owned by Polar Asset Prns. First National Bank & Trust Trust Communication Of Newtown stated it has 21,828 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest invested in 17.27M shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 8,990 shares to 61,630 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Should Avoid Netflix Stock as Competition Increases – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORLY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares to 66,818 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,279 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).