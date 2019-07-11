First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $4.23 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Boosted Holding

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,201 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $347.36. About 362,496 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $9.38 during the last trading session, reaching $2008.03. About 3.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,313 shares to 377,795 shares, valued at $37.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 7,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,568 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 91,010 shares to 142,660 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $162.50M for 31.13 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.