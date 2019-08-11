First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Position as Stock Value Rose; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Aristeia Capital Upped Its Stake

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $148.43. About 229,887 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 60,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00 million shares to 11.19 million shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82.40M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Wix.com Opens Japan Operations – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reasons to Hold Wix.com (WIX) in Your Portfolio for Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc has 5 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Point72 Asset Management LP owns 4,899 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.84 million shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 1,769 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Co has 4,788 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 29,056 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 940 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 2.7% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.44% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 25,920 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 52,679 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Llc invested in 132,429 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pan-American Life Insurance Group Strengthens Customer Trust with Enhanced Risk Management Capabilities from Fiserv – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,818 shares to 22,318 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 42,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.