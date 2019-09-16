First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Boston Scientific (BSX) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Held by Holowesko Partners Ltd

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 16,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 135,272 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 151,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.32 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 138,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.58M, up from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 283,500 shares. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il stated it has 41,126 shares. King Luther Cap Corp owns 293,470 shares. The Iowa-based Fire Grp Inc has invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blair William & Il accumulated 0.06% or 246,887 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc reported 80 shares stake. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 83,316 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.95% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 100,000 shares. Davidson Inv has 236,979 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 198,919 shares stake. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,332 shares. California-based Violich Cap has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 800,442 shares. Capital holds 48.55M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). New York-based Healthcor Mgmt LP has invested 2.45% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,232 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 172,226 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Pension Service accumulated 0.22% or 1.53M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 7,833 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 176,814 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 216 are held by Kistler. Spc Fincl stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Davenport & Limited Liability Corp holds 15,318 shares. Sit Associates reported 112,705 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 500,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

