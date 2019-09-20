First National Bank Of Omaha Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Decreased by $466,947 as Market Valuation Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $596,640 as Shares Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,370 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 19,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 622,619 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 47,236 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99M, down from 49,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 1.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 932,778 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $411.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 52,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bankshares Na owns 2,080 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Llc holds 2,897 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 6,725 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 24,290 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 376,441 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,021 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 7,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Transamerica Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 628 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 20,719 shares. Csu Producer Res reported 9,760 shares. Iberiabank reported 1,455 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1,079 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 15,861 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.11M for 24.22 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 10,751 shares to 44,212 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 21,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).