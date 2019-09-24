First National Bank Of Omaha Stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Increased by $1.15 Million; Verity Asset Management Position in Walmart (WMT) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 4,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 610,556 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers last good exit ramp for small Flipkart investors; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 04/05/2018 – Google’s parent company Alphabet is reportedly likely to participate in the investment with Walmart

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 31,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 165,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 133,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 58,472 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Short Mat Active Etf (MINT) by 70,141 shares to 76,639 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Average Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

