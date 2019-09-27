First National Bank Of Omaha Stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Boosted by $1.15 Million; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Increased Position

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 31,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 165,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 133,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 432,246 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 16,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 130,283 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94M, up from 114,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 3.09M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 0.08% or 47,785 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 291,256 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 206,300 shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Limited Liability owns 747,581 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Lc has 11,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 1,272 shares. Force Limited Com invested in 24,155 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,835 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.1% or 175,310 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co reported 67,419 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 981 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Charles Schwab Management accumulated 1.99 million shares. Smithfield has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 221 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 33,075 shares to 88,348 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,752 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Assoc Inc holds 66,274 shares. Edge Wealth Lc has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 590 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 167,732 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.06% or 171,960 shares. 66,361 are owned by Cna. Horrell Mgmt holds 0.13% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.85% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com reported 179,766 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 58,678 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability owns 29,000 shares. Lord Abbett Company invested in 0.28% or 1.63 million shares. Harvest Management stated it has 4,004 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mcrae Capital accumulated 0.19% or 9,125 shares. Pecaut has invested 2.62% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).