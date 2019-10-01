First National Bank Of Omaha Raised Its Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) as Share Value Rose; Meeder Asset Management Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR) Lowered by $474,422 as Stock Price Declined

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 117,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 107,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 786,393 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 18,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 121,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 139,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2.24 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,112 shares to 3,060 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,850 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns has invested 0.06% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). American Century Companies Incorporated has 16,237 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 532,978 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise accumulated 1,105 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Asset Mngmt One Communication has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 664,475 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Mutual Of America Ltd has 127,306 shares. Captrust Finance reported 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.07% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 4.68M were reported by State Street Corp. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ellington Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 51,617 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 18,732 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.18M shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 186,902 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 13,190 shares. 27,183 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding accumulated 1.48M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 31,567 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 3.24 million shares. 15.27M are owned by State Street. Fil Limited holds 0.29% or 7.24M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank Tru owns 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Qs Invsts reported 50,686 shares stake. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn owns 1,000 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,427 shares to 2,523 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Commonwealth Financial Corp (NYSE:FCF) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).