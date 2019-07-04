First National Bank Of Omaha Raised Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Share Price Declined; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Upped Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake by $581,760; Shares Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 16,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,280 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 160,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 624,579 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 06/03/2018 Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Invest Limited Buys Into Dick’s Sporting Class B; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: DICK’S SPORTING’S GAMECHANGER IN MULTI-YR PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 16/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Has Yet to Feel Backlash on New Gun Policy; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 297.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 19,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,661 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 18,700 shares to 338,740 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Holdings Corporation by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,257 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset stated it has 6,572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 47,917 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 33 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com owns 94,424 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 14,120 were reported by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 140,844 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And has 1.05% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 437,345 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Logan Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.51% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 3.15 million were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 92,138 shares. Brown Advisory reported 470,051 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares to 5,279 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,592 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Grp Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,302 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs holds 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 4,200 shares. Advisers Limited Company has 12,453 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 0.59% or 1.55 million shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited has 970 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21 shares. St James Inv Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Proshare Ltd Liability Company stated it has 29,087 shares. Baker Ellis Asset owns 4,750 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Veritable LP has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 14,587 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.44% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. 198,683 are held by Citigroup Inc. West Coast Limited Co invested in 1.15% or 26,947 shares.