First National Bank Of Omaha Lifted Fedex (FDX) Position by $3.61 Million; Raven Inds (RAVN) Stock Price Declined While Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $602,718

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 297.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 19,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,661 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $171.17. About 976,057 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Raven Inds Inc (RAVN) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 15,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 99,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 53,235 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,279 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 was made by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. PAROD RICK also bought $101,530 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) on Monday, April 1.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 115,989 shares to 317,184 shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 19,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

