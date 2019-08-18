First National Bank Of Omaha Increases Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ballentine Partners Upped Position by $7.02 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9993.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 59,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5575.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 724,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 737,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.50 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 17,207 shares to 12,714 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 10,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,993 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.