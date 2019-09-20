First National Bank Of Omaha Increased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Align Technology (ALGN) Shorts Raised By 23.94%

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 98.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 49,906 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 100,525 shares with $5.12M value, up from 50,619 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $233.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 8.07 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views

Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) had an increase of 23.94% in short interest. ALGN’s SI was 3.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.94% from 2.96M shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 4 days are for Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s short sellers to cover ALGN’s short positions. The SI to Align Technology Inc’s float is 5.05%. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 1.10 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 1.93% above currents $54.52 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,576 shares to 4,821 valued at $799,000 in 2019Q2.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,100 shares. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $14.41 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 35.03 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.