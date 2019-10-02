First National Bank Of Omaha Holds Stake in Mastec (MTZ); Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 122,590 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, down from 137,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 881,114 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 21,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 100,218 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 78,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 333,617 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,000 shares to 495,959 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.02 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 47 shares. 1,734 are owned by Mai Cap Mngmt. Abner Herrman Brock holds 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1,880 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 0.23% or 2,049 shares. State Street Corp reported 20.48 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.01% or 1,740 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 16,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 0.41% or 107,299 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 359,548 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 5.84M shares. Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,656 shares in its portfolio. 590 are held by First Financial Corp In. Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.22% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 604,631 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

