First National Bank Of Omaha Has Upped Its Granite Constr (GVA) Stake by $444,864 as Valuation Declined; Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Its Position in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by $17.79 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 9,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 85,966 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 76,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 383,970 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 16.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.22M, up from 14.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 5.54M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 13/03/2018 – CEO LAZARI SAYS BRADESCO AIMS TO SELL 2 PRODUCTS PER CLIENT BY YEAR-END, UP FROM 1.6 CURRENTLY; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BB-/B’ And ‘brAA-/brA-1+’ Rtgs On Banco Bradesco; 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank invested in 0.01% or 42,214 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 161,307 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Walthausen & Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.11% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 3,299 shares. Community Trust & Invest stated it has 209,553 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 909,229 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.96M shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 1.18% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 38,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital holds 0.15% or 134,676 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 44,183 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 4,453 shares. 104,854 were accumulated by Personal Corporation. Kestrel Mngmt has 3.47% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7. Galloway Patricia D had bought 400 shares worth $11,744 on Monday, September 9. Jigisha Desai bought 1,000 shares worth $28,330. $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,132 shares to 168,323 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,850 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 65,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $35.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 9.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

