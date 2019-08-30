First National Bank Of Omaha Has Upped Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $12.33 Million; Diker Management Maintains Position in Healthequity (HQY)

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 367,621 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1730.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 129,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 137,259 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 985,381 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,818 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).