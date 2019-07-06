First National Bank Of Omaha Has Upped Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $12.33 Million; Valuation Declined; Thomas Story & Son Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.36 Million as Stock Rose

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1730.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 129,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,259 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Oil Prices Rise on Production Cut Extension, Trade Truce – GuruFocus.com” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares to 5,279 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,592 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 277,554 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 107,849 shares. Prudential Financial has 549,549 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Associated Banc holds 0.81% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 148,039 shares. Btr has 45,920 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,257 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 3.43 million shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kings Point Capital has 27,492 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested in 2.38 million shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Taylor Asset reported 6,400 shares. Private Cap Advisors holds 0.87% or 30,293 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America owns 3,707 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plancorp has 1.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore has invested 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,726 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Llc owns 111,973 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated owns 791,471 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 39,108 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,451 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 6.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edmp holds 38,909 shares. Alley Lc holds 2.17% or 38,849 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.97M shares. 13,670 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt. Family Mngmt Corp has 3.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,806 shares. Investment House Ltd accumulated 263,788 shares.