First National Bank Of Omaha Has Upped By $4.28 Million Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding; WSFS Financial Has 2.83 Sentiment

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 176.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 91,010 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 142,660 shares with $6.79 million value, up from 51,650 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 786,194 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 113 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 40 sold and decreased their equity positions in WSFS Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 40.19 million shares, up from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 34 Increased: 64 New Position: 49.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation for 84,616 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 384,662 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 260,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,726 shares.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WSFS Reports 2Q 2019 EPS of $0.68, Includes Full Quarter of Beneficial Combination, Acquisition Costs and Previously Announced Credit Events; Strong Operating Results Driven by Acquisition and Organic Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Photo Release — Rodger Levenson, President and CEO of WSFS Bank, to Chair American Heart Association’s 2020 Philadelphia Heart Ball, One of the Largest Community Fundraisers in the City – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WSFS Financial (WSFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – WSFS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 3.39% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 207,722 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 14.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 46,175 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,106 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% stake. North Star Invest stated it has 100 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Amp Investors owns 39,748 shares. 43,370 are held by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.28% or 457,386 shares. St Johns Inv Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 10.37 million shares. 248,800 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Beaconlight holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 219,300 shares. 32,900 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Communications Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 6,129 shares. Synovus Fin owns 2,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -4.00% below currents $50.52 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) CEO Chris Klein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.