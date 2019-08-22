First National Bank Of Omaha Has Trimmed Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $4.85 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Lowered Its Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Holding by $760,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $218.2. About 804,453 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 60,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 579,418 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 129,759 shares to 137,259 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 106,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Illinois-based Vestor Cap Limited Com has invested 1.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Park Natl Oh holds 0.06% or 12,216 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 13,770 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc owns 897 shares. Indiana & Investment Management invested in 2.3% or 50,221 shares. Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Ltd holds 1.99 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 5,782 shares stake. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Blair William Il holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.63M shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,340 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 278,289 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 10,471 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fiserv: $22B merger with First Data to close within days – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.08 million for 31.27 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 304,002 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $62.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 261,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Likes McDonald’s Stock A Little More – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s CEO calls tech critical to growth – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy McDonald’s, A Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Declared Dividend Increase Expected In September – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.