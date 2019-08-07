First National Bank Of Omaha Has Raised Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $7.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Sfmg Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Share Price Rose

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 16.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 337.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 30,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 39,399 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $265.08. About 2.18M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,480 shares to 58,913 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt owns 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,015 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc reported 2,929 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 43.07M are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd. Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lowe Brockenbrough Company invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset reported 7,550 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 10.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.32 million shares. Markel Corp has 412,300 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Lincoln holds 72,392 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate Incorporated owns 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 191,985 shares. 5.19M are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust Company has 2.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 410,571 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) accumulated 1.35M shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Llc has 3,200 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares to 8,592 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,279 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).