First National Bank Of Omaha Has Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake By $2.50 Million; 3 Analysts Covering Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 0.98% above currents $86.82 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Wedbush. See Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $69.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 98.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 49,906 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 100,525 shares with $5.12 million value, up from 50,619 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $237.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 10.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 0.83% above currents $55.11 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp reported 419,529 shares stake. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 208,520 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Reik Commerce Limited Liability Company has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1,820 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 65,682 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Hightower Svcs Lta holds 2.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 379,756 shares. Private Asset Inc reported 7,437 shares. Pitcairn holds 32,954 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication holds 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 36,173 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 5,812 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment Management reported 85,861 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.6% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cannell Peter B Communication holds 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 280,953 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 16,657 shares to 135,272 valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 2,633 shares and now owns 19,685 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 55,100 shares. 9,254 were accumulated by Hsbc Public. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 11,420 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Maverick Capital Ltd owns 204,390 shares. 4,723 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 6,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc has 42,670 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 2,041 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 74,751 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 4,506 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 3,944 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba to Keep Online-Shopping Crown Even As Jack Ma Exits – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Jack in the Box Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Simpson Manufacturing, Verizon Communications, Coca-Cola and Jack in the Box highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Ma exits as China tech 2.0 unease sets in – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 495,101 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 25.92 P/E ratio.