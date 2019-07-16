First National Bank Of Omaha Has Lowered Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $1.01 Million; Shares Declined; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Stake in At T (T) Trimmed by $350,300 as Share Price Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,862 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03 million, down from 618,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 19,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,772 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 121,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 2.85 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – Engine that malfunctioned on Southwest flight is ‘most reliable in the world’: Former airline CEO; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia After Blown Engine: Reports — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24,557 shares to 42,424 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 724,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.45M shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 157,669 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,635 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.04% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 33,729 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 8,612 were accumulated by Cim Mangement. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.03% or 29,080 shares. Kistler stated it has 372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 98,976 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru Incorporated. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.1% or 711,891 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). United American Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 84,197 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01M for 9.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.36 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.53% or 8.80M shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 0.97% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 164,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 156,752 shares. Cannell Peter B & Communication reported 34,219 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na reported 47,275 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 803,493 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested in 0.89% or 127,952 shares. 61,584 are owned by Agf Invs America. Pzena Management Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.73 million shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Company reported 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blue Fin Capital Inc has 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,759 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 100,233 shares. 1.75M were reported by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Fiera invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).