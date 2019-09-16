First National Bank Of Omaha Has Lowered By $788,785 Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Shorts at Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Lowered By 4.39%

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 9.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 6,859 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 68,184 shares with $7.87M value, down from 75,043 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $47.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) had a decrease of 4.39% in short interest. XHR's SI was 8.19M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.39% from 8.57 million shares previously. With 709,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)'s short sellers to cover XHR's short positions. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 455,864 shares traded. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has declined 10.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests primarily in full service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. As of October 4, 2017, it owned 39 hotels comprising 11,533 rooms across 18 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) stake by 6,311 shares to 93,077 valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,268 shares and now owns 23,478 shares. Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 3.44% above currents $111.95 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13000 target in Wednesday, September 4 report.

