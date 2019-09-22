First National Bank Of Omaha Has Lifted Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position By $796,320; Shorts at Dxp Enterprises (DXPE) Raised By 6.47%

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 10,080 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 117,395 shares with $9.37M value, up from 107,315 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.70 million shares traded or 115.58% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B

Dxp Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) had an increase of 6.47% in short interest. DXPE’s SI was 510,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.47% from 479,400 shares previously. With 72,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Dxp Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s short sellers to cover DXPE’s short positions. The SI to Dxp Enterprises Inc’s float is 3.2%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 87,392 shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,348 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Raymond James accumulated 0.03% or 289,442 shares. Riverhead Management Lc holds 0.1% or 34,302 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 42,353 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 149,183 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Mercantile Co accumulated 2,303 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 39,792 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 97,873 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Mitchell Cap Management holds 28,643 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0% or 298 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.90 million shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 62,974 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,210 shares to 34,091 valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,763 shares and now owns 47,236 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $87’s average target is 0.78% above currents $86.33 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos receives $73M Navy award – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos to Provide US Army Intelligence Aircraft Support Services – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $640.03 million. It operates through three divisions: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid iRobot (IRBT) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of Nordson (NDSN) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.