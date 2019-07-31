First National Bank Of Omaha Has Lifted Its Position in Eog Res (EOG) as Stock Value Declined; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Cut Its Stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) by $373,920

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1730.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 129,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,259 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 1.89M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 733,553 shares traded or 26.72% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Finance has 1.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,952 shares. 12,060 are held by Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP reported 77,084 shares. 8,205 are held by Verition Fund Management Ltd. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma invested in 9.53M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 101,707 are owned by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.25% stake. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 54,813 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bailard stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Broderick Brian C reported 32,320 shares. Beaconlight Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Finemark Fincl Bank & reported 12,088 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wafra holds 0.03% or 9,017 shares in its portfolio.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,169 shares to 15,201 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,818 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Beese Fulmer Inv reported 3,220 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.04% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 1.04M shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 256,268 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). M&T Financial Bank owns 8,585 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 718,319 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 0.03% stake. Panagora Asset holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 455,824 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 135,519 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.29% or 10,322 shares. Aqr Capital invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Aviva Plc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 55,045 shares.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40 million for 28.86 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).